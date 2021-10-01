Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The roads and streets of Enugu have been empty since early this morning as residents complied to the order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to observe a sit-at-home today.

Though the day is a public holiday for workers, schools and government establishments, but markets, fueling stations departmental shops and eateries did not open for business.

Also relaxation joints, parks like Shoprite complex where parents take their children to for sight seeing on a day like today for outing are all not open.

The usual Independence Day parade/march pass by students and other groups at Okpara Square did not also hold.