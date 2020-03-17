Some residents of Enugu have decried the establishment of gas and petrol re-filling stations in residential areas expressing the fear that the trend was inimical to safety of lives and property.

The residents spoke against the recent gas explosion in Lagos and the devastation to property and lives. A civil servant, Mrs Uche Muoma, said it was wrong for the government to allow gas filling shops to operate in residential areas in Enugu. was unsafe. She said the explosion that occurred in Lagos could also happen in Enugu and urged that an end be put to the proliferation of gas stations in residential estates.

“Whether the explosion is from gas processing plant or from gas filling shops, both are disastrous to human beings,” she said. On her part, Mrs. Mabel Ozor, demanded that the government move against the operation of gas and fuel stations at locations that also hosts schools, hospitals, churches, mosques, markets and parks.

Mr. Okechukwu Obi, a business man, described the continuous construction of petrol stations and gas filling shops in residential areas as “very risky.”

“I am calling on the state government to begin to relocate gas filling shops and fuel stations out of residential areas so as to avoid the type of disaster that happened in Lagos,” he said.