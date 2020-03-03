Some residents of State Enugu State, on Tuesday described the first rainfall in the state as a `blessing and great relief’ from the hot weather.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews in Nsukka and Enugu metropolis that the first rain lowered the high temperature drastically and made it possible for them to sleep well at night.

According to them, the weather has been very hot during the day and night in the town.

One of the residents in Nsukka, Mrs Kate Ezema, a civil servant, said that since February, it was only on March 2, that she and her children slept well because of the rainfall.

“Before the rainfall, sleeping at night had been a problem because of heat, even with our windows and doors open.

“I thank God, who made the rainfall possible and believe me, we slept like babies in the night.

“Though it was about 30 minutes light shower, it cooled the environment and also reduced the dust level,” she said.

Also, Mr Denis Urama, a banker, said rainfall was a great relief, as the weather had been hot to the extent that fans blew hot breeze when switched on.

“Some of us working in the banks are worse hit by the hot weather as we wear suits to work daily.

“This first rain is a great relief as the hot weather is gradually disappearing,’’.

“God will continue to provide good things of life free of charge for us his children,” he said.

A farmer, Mr James Nnadi, said that it was expected that the intense harmattan and adequate rainfall, farm crops would grow well and farmers would experience bumper harvest in 2020.

NAN reports that the state capital, Enugu, witnessed its first rain on Tuesday by 4pm.

The shower started suddenly and residents were caught unawares as there was no sign that it would rain.

A sales representative, Miss Stella Anyim expressed delight over the rainfall and hoped that it would continue to douse the hot weather.

Meanwhile, another resident, Charles Nwigwe said that the rain would generate more heat in the city.

According to him, such rainfalls come with heat wave as it will not douse the hot weather but will worsen it.

NAN reports that as at the time of this report, it is still raining in Enugu since 4pm.