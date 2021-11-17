The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has restored Plot No. P/23CA Independence Layout, Enugu, which was purportedly revoked without the governor’s approval pursuant to the Land Use Act, to the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in line with Allocation Reference No. LEN 29329/4 of 21st January 2011.

The restoration of the land to NULGE was contained in a letter to the union’s state president by the Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, dated November 16, 2021.

Aroh disclosed the action of the ministry came after “we have carefully reviewed the protest from your organisation (NULGE) and other affiliate bodies namely the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).”

The commissioner maintained that the purported revocation of the said land was done without the approval of the governor pursuant to the Land Use Act.

Aroh, therefore, said the Ministry of Lands and Urban Development with the approval of Ugwuanyi “pursuant to the Land Use Act and contained in a letter reference No.GHS/56/LXIX/246 dated November 11, 2021, do hereby cancel and nullify any previous revocation of Plot No P/23CA Independence Layout, Enugu, having been done without the approval of the governor.”

In the same vein, Aroh, in a letter to Igwe F. O. Ugwu of Emene Nike community, dated November 16, 2021, notified him of the state government’s cancellation and nullification of the Notice of Acquisition issued to Emene community reference No. LEN 39902/2, covering 197.8 hectares, shown in Survey Plan No. EN (E) 2802.

