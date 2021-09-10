From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A primary school teacher and founder of Learning Difficulty Consults (LDC), Ifunanya Ozoike, is soliciting for sponsorship and scholarship for the best graduating student in the just concluded 2020/2021 academic session of Kids Quest Academy, Nsukka.

The 10-year-old Chinwe Micah dreams of becoming a Pharmacist but financial difficulties has become a challenge, making his dreams now seem like a tall order.

In an interview with Daily Sun on Friday, Micah said he decided to study pharmacy so he can take care of his mother whom he always goes to buy drugs for.

“I am 10 years old and I want to become a Pharmacist when I grow up. I always go out to buy drugs for my mother so I want to be a Pharmacist so I can take care of her and other persons who are in need of drugs. I hope to get all the support I can get so that I can achieve my dreams.”

For Ozoike, who is a professional Educator with a Master’s Degree in Education from University of Ibadan, Micah is a child with determination and passion to excel.

She described him as a boy who, “stands out mostly because of his inquisitive and research nature. Always asking unusual questions and wanting to know more. He comfortably does what most children of his age cannot do.

“I want to encourage this zeal in him. That’s the reason I gave him a cash award of N10,000 and I wish Nigerians who have what it takes can sponsor a raw brain like him. He will go far if this is done.”

Micah’s parents can be reached through 08034973515.

