Model Secondary School, Nsukka, Enugu State on Saturday, emerged the 5th best public school at the 2019 President’s Teachers & Schools Excellence Award (PTSEA) of the Federal Ministry of Education.

The prestigious national award, which was conferred on the school at the Eagle Square, Abuja, was sequel to the general assessment of infrastructure, E-Library, quality teaching and learning in public secondary schools in Nigeria by the Federal Ministry of Education.

This feat, according to the Executive Chairman, Enugu State Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB), Barr. Nestor Ezeme, who received the award on behalf of the school, was made possible by various educational interventions by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration, which he said ensured the overhaul of all classroom blocks at the school, construction of dormitories and dining hall with state-of-the-art facilities”.

Other pivotal interventions, according to him include “installation of ICT/E-Library through the works department of the Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB) and the recruitment and training of quality teachers, leading to excellent performance of the school’s JSS3 and SS3 students in junior and senior WAEC, respectively, among others”.