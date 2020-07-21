Felix Ikem, Nsukka

With biting economic effects occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic, no fewer than 3,000 people in Enugu North Senatorial District will benefit from Sen Chukwuka Utazi ongoing constituency free medical outreach.

Senator Chuka Utazi is the senator representing Enugu North District at the red chambers.

Dr Augustine Akubue, Medical Team Leader of the outreach disclosed this in Nsukka on Tuesday at Divine Mercy Hospital Nsukka, one of the venues of the outreach.

Akubue, Managing Director of Diogo Health Management Consultant Ltd Enugu, said that the outreach which started on July 16 would end on July 26 and would provide free consultations, diagnoses , treatment, surgical operations and equally give eye glasses.

He said the outreach would also give out 1,000 face masks, sensitise people on how to take good care of their health as well as teach them what to do to avoid contracting COVID-19.

The team leader said the outreach which started in Uzowani for Igbo-Etiti /Uzo-Uwani LGs on July 16 treated over 1,260 patients at Uzo- Uwani on various heath problems with free surgical operations conducted on 30 while 40 patients were given free eye glasses.

“Hypertension, diabetes and malaria are most common ailments among those treated.

“Majority of men and women are hypertensive and diabetic but unfortunately are still taking their tobacco snuf.

“People should always go for regular medical check up to avoid engaging in practices that will worsen their health problems,” he said .

Akubue said since Monday the outreach came to Nsukka for Nsukka/Igboeze-South LGs the medical team had treated over 800, conducted more surgical operations on hynia, appendix, fibroids and give more people eye glasses.

“Initially our targets is to treat 3000 people but with massive turn out of people, by the time we will finish the number may reach 4,000.

“I have already informed Sen Utazi, who directed us to ensure that everybody that presented himself/herself is treated as he has agreed to pay whatever is the extra cost from his pocket.

According to the team leader who is a Health Management Consultant, the ongoing medical outreach would be concluded in Udenu for Udenu/Igboeze-North LGs from July 24 to 26.

Some beneficiaries in Nsukka in an interview with Daily Sun expressed appreciation to Utazi for having the health of Enugu North district people at heart and prayed God to continue to bless and protect him.

When contacted, Utazi said the ongoing outreach is his third medical outreach he had organised since his five years in Senate as the senator representing Enugu North senatorial district.

The national legislator said, the aim was to ensure that health problems of people in his district were given adequate medical attention.

“The health of my people will continue to be my priority since health is wealth.

“This medical outreach is also to compliment the efforts of Enugu State government in its determination to ensure good health care for residents.

“I have directed the medical team leader of the outreach to ensure that everybody that presented himself/ herself for the programme is treated, I will pay whatever is the extra cost of money.

“Initially, 3,000 people are the target to be treated as contained in the constituency project plan but now the information available indicates the number will exceed , I will pay whatever is the extra money,”Utazi said.

Utazi expressed satisfaction on the massive turn out of people to the programme which he said would go a along way in reducing their health burden as well as enable them to get information on how to avoid contracting COVID-19.