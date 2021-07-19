The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State through the Enugu Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Centre, has commenced a sensitisation/enlightenment campaign across 17 local government areas of the state on the inherent socio-economic benefits of the scheme to people at the grassroots.

The enlightenment campaign, tagged: ‘Local Government Area Sensitisation Tour’, according to the governor’s Special Adviser on SMEs Development and Head of the Centre, Arinze Chilo-Offiah, was conceived “to ensure that those at the grassroots level benefit from the Enugu SMEs Centre’s programmes.”

Chilo-Offiah said it was in line with the rural development agenda of Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration which has impacted positively on the lives of the rural dwellers in so many ways.

He pointed out that ngoing sensitisation tour was championed by Ugwuanyi “in an endeavour to enlighten Ndi-Enugu about schemes that would be of benefit to the development of their communities.”

The Enugu SMEs Centre head revealed that “delegates from the Enugu SMEs Centre are visiting various local government areas in Enugu State to interact and enlighten the people on what they stand to benefit from the programmes, ranging from skills acquisition to Human Capital Development Loans (HCDL) made available by the Centre.”

Chilo-Offiah disclosed that five LGAs, namely, Enugu East, Nkanu West, Udi, Ezeagu and Nkanu East have been successfully enlightened since the inception of the tour in June 2021, adding that “the remaining LGAs will be covered within the third quarter (Q3) of 2021.

