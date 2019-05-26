The coordinator and chief executive officer of the Enugu Clean Team Project, ECTP, Rev. Fr. Michael Ogbu, says the organization has put machinery in motion to ensure that Enugu becomes the cleanest city in the country within the shortest possible time.

Speaking to journalists on the activities of the body, Fr. Ogbu, disclosed that apart from the procurement of new equipment to cover Enugu, Nsukka, 9th Mile Corner, Awgu and Oji River Local Government, the recent employment of additional 1000 staff would enhance their operational capacity.

According to him, ‘‘I believe the governor and the state executive council are impressed with our performance, and that is why we were graciously granted request to increase our staff strength with one thousand’’.

Describing the concept of the Enugu Clean Team Project as a great innovation and brain child of the state governor, chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Rev. Fr. Michael Ogbu, re-affirmed his commitment to meet the mandate given to him by the governor to make Enugu the cleanest city in Nigeria, a dream come true.

While appealing to motorists to drive slowly in the early hours of the day to avoid hurting his workers who are on duty, the Enugu Clean Team Project coordinator advised residents of Enugu and other parts of the state to stop littering the streets with refuse, pure water sachets and other particles to enable the streets look beautiful and drainages flowing freely.