The future looks bright for Nigeria Para-powerlifting Federation if promises made by corporate bodies and dignitaries at the investiture of Deputy Governor of Enugu State Hon (Barr) Cecilia Ezeilo and Lagos State governor-elect, Sanwo-Olu as Grand Matron and patron respectively Sunday night are anything to go bye.

The incidence of paucity of funds that is the common problem facing many sports federations in the country could become a thing of the past for the para-powerlifting federation.

“I’m delighted to be so honoured this night and I bring you goodwill message from the Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the good people of Enugu State,” said the amiable Cecelia Ezeilo,” adding “you can see how strongly I’m delighted and we will all be working together for the success of our special athletes.”

When President of the Federation, Queen Oboh quipped that being patron and matron means fathering and mothering the athletes, Mrs Ezeilo said with authority “I’ll mother them.”

Enugu stole the show on the night as the delegation that accompanied her was colourful. Enugu State PDP Chairman and State Commissioner of Sports were in her delegation that included some women. A music group also delighted the guests.

The Federation plans to take a world championship to Enugu next year.

Mrs Ezeilo donates some welfare materials to people with disability and the needy every year and now that she has been engaged by a national sports federation to lend a hand in sports development Enugu State is backing her through their sports-loving governor.

The Lagos State Governor-elect, who was represented by HonourableGbolahan Adepegba promised to keep his door open for the federation whenever they come knocking.

Speaking after receiving the award, the Governor-elect who apologised for his inability to be physically present, despite his earlier assurance to the contrary, said he felt greatly honoured for being made the ‘father’ of the para-powerlifters in Nigeria.. “I want to assure you that when I assume office, I will keep my doors open whenever you come knocking,” Sanwo-Olu told President of the federation, Queen Oboh, through his representative.