Enugu State has sustained its outstanding performance at the annual President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Award (PTSEA), as the Principal of Urban Girls Secondary School, Enugu, Mrs. Chioma Ebue, was decorated as the 1st runner up for Best Administrator in Junior Secondary School category in Nigeria at the 2020 edition of the event held at Eagle Square, Abuja, to commemorate Teachers’ Day celebration.

It would be recalled that Model Secondary School, Nsukka, in Enugu State, during the 2019 edition of the PTSEA, emerged 5th best school in public category, sequel to the general assessment of infrastructure, e-library, quality teaching and learning in public secondary schools in the country by the Federal Ministry of Education.

The outstanding feat, according to the Executive Chairman of Enugu State Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB), Nestor Ezeme, who received the award on behalf of the school, was a fallout from various educational interventions by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration, which ensured the overhaul of all classroom blocks at Model Secondary School, Nsukka, construction of dormitories and dining hall with state-of-the-art facilities”.