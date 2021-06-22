Former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, has expressed sadness over the Sunday shooting by a policeman leading to the death of five persons and injuring of several other people.

He called for a thorough and credible probe into the incident to unravel the circumstances surrounding it and ensure justice for the victims and their families.

The senator, represents Enugu West senatorial district, bared his mind on his verified Facebook page where he condemned the development, describing it as unfathomable.

“I am very saddened by the shooting incident by a police inspector, which led to the untimely death of five persons in Enugu. This is most unfathomable and stand condemned in the strongest terms possible.

“It is, however, good that the police have arrested and taken into custody the said officer, while investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“I expect from the police a thorough and credible probe into this sad development to ensure justice is not only ultimately done, but is also seen by Nigerians to have been done,” he said.

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his prompt response and the steps taken on the matter so far.

Ekweremadu condoled with families, who lost their loved ones and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear their losses, just as he equally prayed for quick recovery of the injured.