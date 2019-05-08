Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), has said its ongoing nationwide sensitisation campaign is to create awareness on the SON Act No 14,2015.

The organisation said with the seizures of substandard products worth billions of naira and the prosecution of a number of persons as well as companies over various infractions on substandard products, in recent time, the sensitisation campaign has yielded the desired result.

SON Director General, Anthony Osita Aboloma, represented by the Regional Coordinator, South East, David Obi, disclosed this in Enugu State, during a forum tagged, “Sensitisation on the Menace of Sub-standard Products”, organised by Scorecard Ventures Limited.

He said the seizures and prosecutions are signs that the organisation is reaping immense benefit from the SON Act, unlike when the powers and sanctions were limited, which made it difficult to confront the menace of sub-standard products in the country.

Against this backdrop, manufacturers are urged to certify their products with the organisation in order to meet the required standards.

“We urge all stakeholders to steer clear of dealing in sub-standard products or risk sanction, prosecution or jail terms. The SON Act provision stipulates that all products manufactured in Nigeria must be certified to the Nigeria Industrial Standard (NIS) through the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme while imported products must comply with SON Offshore Conformity Assessment Programme alongside other certification and registration schemes as prescribed.

“The reason we embarked on the nationwide sensitisation and awareness is to ensure Nigerians know more about and to seek cooperation with stakeholders to ensure that the Act enhances standard, standardisation activities and quality assurance in order to boost our economic diversification,” he said.