From Aloysius Atttah, Onitsha

The prestigious Enugu Sports Club yesterday hosted APGA candidate, Prof Chukwuma Soludo to a grand reception in support of his governorship ambition

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Soludo was received warmly by the President of the club, J. C Nwosu and his co-members who are basically successful businessmen and professionals in various callings and of Anambra origin.

The Chairman of the occasion, Prof Ilochukwu Amucheasi described the APGA candidate as the right person for the job.

He said Soludo was eminently qualified to become the next Governor of Anambra State, adding that he possesses the right training and wealth of experience to take the State to a greater height. He therefore urged Ndi Anambra to come out and vote massively for the APGA candidate

The President of the club said the essence of the event was to interact with Soludo and hear from him ‘live and direct’ on his programmes for Ndi-Anambra. He said the Club was willing to support him to succeed Governor Willie Obiano

Responding, Soludo thanked the President and the club members for the warm reception. He said he was at home with them as a life member of the prestigious club.

He said his ultimate goal is to make Anambra State a liveable and prosperous homeland, a place to live, work, learn, invest and enjoy .

He also stated that Anambra will be turned into an Industrial, technological and entertainment hub in Africa where opportunities will abound for everyone.

He also promised to create 130,000 private sector led jobs yearly as well as 1000 youth millionaires annually. He reiterated again that his government will give top priority to made- in Anambra products, stressing that his official vehicle will be made in Anambra.

He further said the cost of labour in China and India is rising, adding that Anambra will be positioned as the next investment haven where investors will come to invest and set up manufacturing companies

Senator Victor Umeh , former APGA National Chairman; and Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, Secretary to Anambra Government and Director-General of the Campaign Council also called on the members to vote Soludo/Ibezim ticket

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .