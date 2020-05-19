Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Enugu State Government has announced that 3 new COVID-19 cases have been spotted in the state raising the total number of cases in the state to 15.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof Ikechukwu Obi, who announced this in a statement on Monday, also disclosed that 2 other patients who had been receiving treatment at the state isolation centre have recovered.

According to him, ‘the Enugu State Ministry of Health wishes to announce that 2 more cases out of the previously active COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in Enugu State have tested negative and are being assessed for discharge from the isolation and treatment centre.

‘However, the state has unfortunately received 3 new results of persons who have tested positive for the virus. This means that Enugu State has had 15 cases in all, with 9 active cases and 6 cases discharged after testing negative.

‘The two cases that have tested negative are case number 5 and her daughter who is case number 9.’

Prof Obi explained that the 3 new cases were illegal entrants who despite the current ban on interstate passenger travel smuggled themselves into the state.

He said that ‘Case 13 is a 25-year-old man from Ondo State who lives in Lagos and made his way first to Akwa Ibom, then to Rivers State and finally to Obollo Afor in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, all within the period of closure of all land boundaries and interstate movement. He developed symptoms while at Obollo Afor, the health authorities were alerted, he was tested and his result came out positive.

‘Case 14 is a 38-year-old male, from Okpuje in Nsukka Local Government Area, who lives in Nassarawa State, and found his way back to Enugu State during the same period of lockdown. On suspecting he may have contracted the virus, he initially went into self-quarantine in a hotel at Nsukka. He subsequently developed symptoms and alerted the health authorities. He was tested and his test result also came back positive.

‘Case 15 is a 28-year-old female and a widow who hails from Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area, Enugu State and lives in Lagos State with her husband. She recently lost her husband in Lagos and was able to smuggle her husband’s corpse back to Enugu State for burial, despite the lockdown in Lagos State and the national ban on interstate movement. Her actions raised suspicion and the health authorities were alerted. She was subsequently tested and her result came back positive.’

He regretted that ‘these unfortunate figures are coming up as a result of individuals who have deliberately disobeyed the lockdown order and interstate transportation as ordered by the Federal and State governments.

‘In these times, we all need to comply strictly with all measures and regulations and exercise restraint from behaviours that will put others at risk.’

He further encouraged all residents to continue to comply with the directives of the federal and Enugu State governments on containment of the spread of COVID-19 as well as the precautionary measures in the public health advisory.