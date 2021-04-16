The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mohammad Aliyu, has condemned all forms of brutality against the police, and described the menace as bad narratives against the force.

Aliyu made the condemnation on Friday in Enugu, when members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, Enugu State chapter, paid him a courtesy visit at the state police headquarters.

He said the bad narratives which were one-sided, had given the police force an unfavorable image and made Nigerians to see police officers as their enemies.

Aliyu, represented by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, expressed regrets that the law enforcement agents were singled out for attack by the same people they protected.

He, however, appealed to the youths to support the force to secure lives and property through the community policing initiative by identifying new faces in their communities.

Earlier, the Youth Leader, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu state, Mr Nnamdi Odo, commended the police command in the state for its efforts in securing lives and property of the residents.

While appealing for more security in the hinterland, Odo, asked the commissioner to fish out bad eggs giving the force a bad name, which had provoked attacks on the personnel and their facilities.

The youth leader used the opportunity to solicit for partnership with the command, especially as it planned to hold a security summit in the state.

According to him the summit will serve as an avenue to reorient youths against brutalising policemen. (NAN)