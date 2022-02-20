Enugu State Government on Sunday declared Wednesday, Feb. 23, as public holiday to facilitate residents’ “fully and active’’ participation in the state’s local government elections.

Elections would hold into 17 chairmanship and 260 councillorship positions on that day.

The announcement of the holiday is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Information, Mr Steve Oruruo.

He stated during election period between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., markets and offices shall be closed and movement of persons and vehicles restricted, except for those on essential duties.

“All residents legally qualified to vote are, therefore, encouraged to go to the polls and cast their ballots.

“The state government, in its unflinching commitment to safeguarding and strengthening democracy, has made requisite arrangements to guarantee a hitch-free process,’’ Oruruo stated. (NAN)