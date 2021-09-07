Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Akin Dare and the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick will be special guests at the opening games of the Nigeria National League, Super Eight playoff which gets underway on Tuesday September 7th at the Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

The trio among other top dignitaries have confirmed their attendance which underscores the importance of the Nigerian National League.

It will be recalled that the Enugu State government accepted to host the NNL fiesta to lend support to the Development of the second tier of Nigerian league.

The Minister emphasized that only the development of the second tier of the league can lead to accelerated football Development. “I am a strong believer in the dictum that developing and equipping the youths of any nation is not only a step in the right direction, but worth investing in.” I gave my word since I assumed office in 2019 that I will support every facet of youth activities and sports because of its importance in solid nation building.

