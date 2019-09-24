The Enugu State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure will commence rehabilitation works on most roads in the state capital on September 24.

This disclosure was made by the Engr. Emmanuel A. Icheku, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

He said the ministry “wishes to inform the public especially road users in the state that the state government will on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, commence extensive (filling) repairs of potholes in Enugu urban roads including intercity roads in the state.

“This development is in keeping with the position of the state government to commence the exercise once the persistent rains subside.

“Consequently, the ministry’s operation team has identified the potholes, taken inventory (of them) at the various locations and also made adequate provisions for on-the-spot repair works, simultaneously.

“We, therefore, appeal to the public and good people of Enugu State, especially motorists including those passing through the state to drive with caution while plying the affected areas.

“The ministry hereby reassures the public and road users that the road maintenance exercise will be completed in record time, to serve them better.”