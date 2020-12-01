Enugu State Government on Tuesday handed over four rapid response vehicles and a 12,000-litre capacity water tanker to the State Fire Service to aid operations of the fire fighting agency in the state.

Handing over the utility vehicles to the State Chief Fire Officer, Mr Okwudiri Ohaa, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, said the state government purchased the vehicles to enhance the fire service work.

Ortuanya noted that Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration recognised the importance of an effective and efficient fire service in safeguarding lives and property.

He noted that government had earlier constructed five ultra-modern fire service stations across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Ortuanya said that the state government had also bought five IVM fire fighting trucks for the five fire service stations.

He said that the newly procured rapid response vehicles and the water tanker handed over to the agency were timely in view of the harmattan season.

Ohaa appreciated the governor for the attention the administration was paying to the service in ensuring the discharge of their duties effectively.

”There was never a time we received this type of support in the past,” he said.

Ohaa said that the state government had approved the purchase of an additional water tanker for the service.

He promised the governor and the people of Enugu State that the agency would not disappoint them.

”We will do our best to make sure that lives and property of our people are protected, ” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ohaa had earlier in the day led his team to Ogbete Main Market and Timber Market for commencement of the scheduled public enlightenment campaign.

Ohaa and his team visited the market to sensitise traders on how to prevent fire outbreak during the dry season. (NAN)