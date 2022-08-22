Enugu State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, said that Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s huge investment in education was yielding positive results.

Eze stated this in a statement in Enugu while reacting to the recent ranking of the state as first among public secondary schools that presented candidates for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examination in Nigeria in 2021.

According to Eze, the recent data released by WAEC and NBS, published by a data firm StatiSense on its verified Twitter handle, Enugu State came first in the ranking of the pass rate among public secondary schools that wrote the examination across the country.

He said that the state recorded 93.9 per cent in the exam, adding that Enugu was also ranked the second best performing state in Nigeria in the same examination with 92.7 per cent.

The commissioner attributed the success of the administration’s transformational policies in the education sector to Ugwuanyi’s dexterity and utmost commitment to quality education in the state.

Eze further disclosed that the enviable feat recorded was “a testament to the huge investment made in the education sector of Enugu State by Gov. Ugwuanyi and his result-oriented administration”.

He pointed out that the governor’s strategic plans in the education sector, being meticulously implemented, “led to this wonderful performance among our students”.

Eze, therefore, appreciated the students, their teachers and management of public secondary schools in the state for their individual and collective contributions towards the success recorded by the state.

He, however, stressed the need for the legacy to be sustained for the future of education in the state. (NAN)