Jude Chinedu, Yenagoa

Enugu State Government, yesterday, trained health workers in its 17 local government areas on strategies aimed at tackling possible community transmission of COVID-19.

The training, which was attended by primary healthcare coordinators (PHCs), was organised by the Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA).

Commissioner for Health, Ikechukwu Obi, assured that his ministry would always support frontline health workers in rural areas to provide quality healthcare.

Obi lauded the doggedness and resourcefulness of the health workers at the community level, especially as they show commitment and ingenuity to ensure healthcare would be continually delivered in the face of some inadequacies.

The state Coordinator of World Health Organisation (WHO), Ada Erinne, said the training, which is a train-the-trainers programme, is unique and timely.