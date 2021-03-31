The National Council of Enugu State Students (NACESS), widows in the state under the aegis of Widows’ International Ministries and a Non-Profit Entrepreneurial Organization, The Potter’s Wheel Foundation, on Tuesday, converged on the Government House, Enugu, on a solidarity visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The widows, who came with their widow’s mite to celebrate with Gov. Ugwuanyi on his 57th birthday, expressed deep appreciation to the governor for his benevolence and constant assistance to them each time they called on him.

They therefore offered prayers to the governor for long life, God’s guidance and protection, reassuring him that “we are solidly behind your present and future endeavours, both in prayers and solidarity”.

Commending Gov. Ugwuanyi for his uncommon leadership qualities and the positive impact of his administration in every nook and cranny of Enugu State, the Executives of NACESS, led by the President, Comrade Joseph Onyemaechi Onah, described the governor as “a good man, goal getter, God-sent and a man with mighty but good heart”.

The students said: “Your excellent performances in the midst of little resources are indeed speaking for you such as, the introduction and implementation of the payment of 13th month salary to workers which is only obtainable in Enugu State; the implementation of N30,000 minimum wage; all inclusive, grassroots, open and transparent government; youths, students and women-friendly programmes and policies, massive infrastructural development both in urban and rural areas; peace and security, as well as stable and viable economy, among others.

“Your Excellency, it is only in your administration that religious leaders, group and organization leaders are involved in policy making and implementation.

“You have patronized both local, federal policing and security outfit in that state in order to save lives and property of your people. We have heard so much about your plans and activities and have as well witnessed them; we pray earnestly that God will take you to the highest part of life and should as well grant you the strength and wisdom-cum-capacity to continue to ride on the horse through which you came”.

On their part, members of the Potter’s Wheel Foundation, who disclosed that their major responsibility is to offer free vocational and entrepreneurial training to interested persons, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for “your support for the youth and women in the state”.

They also thanked the governor “for making Enugu State the most peaceful state not only in the South East but in Nigeria” as well as “your many long term and short term development strides in the state, especially in education, agriculture and health sectors as well as infrastructure, to say the least”.

In his response, Gov. Ugwuanyi expressed gratitude to them for their prayers, kind words and solidarity, reiterating his commitment to the wellbeing of the people of Enugu State, including the needy and the less privileged.

The governor, who maintained that the unprecedented 95.54 percent votes cast for his reelection as governor in 2019 was a referendum on his modest achievements, revealed that the special attention his administration is paying in the rural areas was targeted to address the challenges of the long neglected and the majority of the people of the state.