National Council of Enugu State Students (NACESS), widows in the state under the aegis of Widows’ International Ministries and a non-profit entrepreneurial organisation, The Potter’s Wheel Foundation, on Tuesday, converged on the Government House, Enugu, on a solidarity visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The widows, who came with their widow’s mite to celebrate with Ugwuanyi on his 57th birthday, expressed appreciation to the governor for his benevolence and constant assistance to them each time they called on him.

They offered prayers to the governor for long life, God’s guidance and protection, reassuring him that “we are solidly behind your present and future endeavours, both in prayers and solidarity.”

Commending Governor Ugwuanyi for his uncommon leadership qualities and the positive impact of his administration in every nook and cranny of Enugu State, executive of NACESS, led by its President, Joseph Onyemaechi Onah, described the governor as a good man, goal getter, God-sent and a man with mighty but good heart.

“Your excellent performances in the midst of little resources are, indeed, speaking for you such as, the introduction and implementation of the payment of 13th month salary to workers which is only obtainable in Enugu State; the implementation of N30,000 minimum wage; all inclusive, grassroots, open and transparent government; youths, students and women-friendly programmes and policies, massive infrastructure development both in urban and rural areas; peace and security, as well as stable and viable economy.

“Your Excellency, it is only in your administration that religious leaders, group and organisation leaders are involved in policy making and implementation.

“You have patronised both local, federal policing and security outfit to save lives and property of your people. We have heard so much about your plans and activities and have as well witnessed them; we pray earnestly that God will take you to the highest part of life and grant you the strength and wisdom-cum-capacity to continue to ride on the horse through which you came.”

On their part, members of the Potter’s Wheel Foundation, who disclosed that their major responsibility is to offer free vocational and entrepreneurial training to interested persons, thanked Ugwuanyi for “your support for the youths and women in the state.”