The Enugu State Ministry of Health has said that the suspected case of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state has tested negative.

A specimen was taken for investigation at Irua Specialist Hospital, Edo State.

A statement from Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Ifeanyi Agujiobi, also said that the result was further corroborated by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as negative.

The Ministry urged the general public to go about their normal business but also to remain alert and vigilant observing basic personal health hygiene.

Residents of Enugu, particularly the medical community were thrown into confusion over the weekend when a 70-year-old woman from Owerri, Imo State, who allegedly returned back to the country on March 11 after staying in the United Kingdom for about five months, presented symptoms of the novel Coronavirus infection.

She was admitted at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH), Parklane, last Saturday.