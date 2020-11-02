Enugu Government has lifted the 13-hour curfew imposed on Enugu East, Enugu North and Enugu South local government areas in the wake of the untoward activities of hoodlums and miscreants who hijacked the otherwise peaceful #EndSARS protests in the state.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the decision to lift the curfew was taken “after a considered review of the overall situation in the three local government areas” and in furtherance of the state government’s commitment to “total return of normalcy and sustained economic activity in the overall interest of Ndi Enugu.”