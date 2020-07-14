Enugu Ministry of Works and Infrastructure has announced suspension of the ongoing fixing of potholes in the state for now.

The decision was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Greg Nnaji.

Nnaji said the action was “as a result frequent rainfalls during the asphalt paving operations and preparatory works which include cutting, removal of unsuitable materials, filling and compaction with stone base as well as priming with bitumen.”

The commissioner disclosed that the stability of the pavement “can be hindered by pockets of rain water when trapped in the base course.”

He, therefore, appealed to motorists and the public “to exercise patience as works on repairs of potholes will recommence as soon as the rains recede and enable the ministry carry out necessary pavement evaluations on sections already completed.