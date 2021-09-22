The Enugu State government has announced the immediate suspension of the recognition of Igwe Christopher Everestus Okwor as traditional ruler of Ihekwuenu Aku Autonomous Community in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of the state.

The suspension, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr. Charles Egumgbe was “ in the interest of peace, order and good governance and in compliance with Section (10b) of the Traditional Rulers Law, Cap 151, Revised Laws of Enugu State, 2004.”

The suspension is part of the outcome of the meeting Egumgbe held on Tuesday with the suspended traditional ruler and the Chairman of Igbo-Etiti LGA, Mrs. Nkechi Ugwu-Oju, following the trending video of the demolition of a two bedroom building belonging to a visually impaired man in the community.

Egumgbe, in the statement, told Igwe Okwor: “Your community is presently in turmoil due to wanton destruction of property and threat to lives of the members of the community.”

Egumgbe who cited Igwe Okwor’s letter of recognition MCM/CM/98/VOL.11/116 as dated January 28, 2008, added: “Your suspension takes effect today, September 21, 2021, and would subsist pending the conclusion of investigation by the relevant bodies.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.