The Bishop of Nike Diocese (Anglican Communion), Enugu, Rt. Rev. Christian Onyeka Onyia, his predecessor, Rt. Rev. Prof. Evans Ibeagha (retd.) and the Bishop of Jalingo Diocese (Anglican Communion), Taraba State, Rt. Rev. Foreman Nedison, yesterday commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the respect he accords God at all times as well as the peace being enjoyed in the state under his leadership.

The clerics made the commendation when Governor Ugwuanyi attended the thanksgiving service of The Cathedral Church of St. Cyprian, Abakpa-Nike, Enugu, which witnessed the installation of Justice Harold Obiajunwa Eya of the Enugu State High Court as the Chancellor of the Diocese of Nike (Anglican Communion).

The Bishops in their separate prayers for the governor asked God to continue to bless, guide and protect him to successfully complete his tenure in grand style, stressing that the peace he has entrenched in Enugu State is highly treasured by the church and residents of the state.

In his remarks, the Bishop of Nike Diocese (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. Onyia pointed out that Governor Ugwuanyi, who entered the church unannounced, respects God.

“When the message was ongoing, our governor quietly walked in and sat down unlike others who will make noise and distract the church sermon.”

Applauding the governor’s exemplary leadership and disposition to God, Bishop Onyia urged him to keep it up as “the Lord will continue to uplift you in your future endeavours.”.

Bishop of Jalingo Diocese (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. Nedison, prayed to God that “you (Ugwuanyi) will end your tenure successfully and in grand style and be lifted up to the glory of God”.

Appreciating Governor Ugwuanyi “for the peace we enjoy in Enugu State”, the immediate past Bishop of Nike Diocese (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. Ibeagha, prayed fervently that the peace the state is enjoying presently will continue to be enjoyed after the governor’s tenure.

He thanked the governor for attending the event in spite of his tight schedule, stressing it was an indication that he respects and honours God.

Justice Eya thanked God for his successful installation as Chancellor of Diocese of Nike (Anglican Communion), saddled with the responsibility of handling all legal issues concerning the Diocese.

The Jurist thanked the Bishop and leaders of the Diocese for finding him worthy to serve the church and went further to appreciate Governor Ugwuanyi for the immeasurable solidarity he has always shown to him and his family.

