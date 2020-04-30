Magnus Eze, Jude Chinedu, Enugu and Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

There was pandemonium in the Abakpa axis of Enugu metropolis, yesterday, as the state Rapid Response Team sealed the residence of the new COVID-19 patient.

This comes even as the government revealed how a new COVID-19 case was discovered barely one week after two patients were discharged from Isolation Centre having recovered from the disease.

The report of a new COVID-19 case in the early hours of yesterday had shocked many residents who queried how a fresh case could be recorded when all land borders had been shut for several weeks.

A witness said the Rapid Response Team that arrived the residence of the patient at Nike road, took all tenants in the apartment for compulsory COVID-19 tests.

The action of the Rapid Response Team threw food sellers, buyers and passersby at the popular Abakpa market into panic with some fleeing the scene.

One of the traders who fled and later returned to the market, said someone had raised the alarm that a COVID-19 patient had slumped close to the market, and that because of the highly infectious nature of the disease, it was instructive to run as the market was no longer safe.

A resident, Charles Ndukwe, said his fear was that the patient may have mingled with many persons which could lead to a rise in cases of infected persons in the state.

In a statement, Commissioner for Health, Ikechukwu Obi, said a vigilant health worker in an unnamed health facility contacted the state Rapid Response Team on noticing symptoms of COVID-19 on the patient leading to sample collection and tests which returned positive.

“This confirmed case developed symptoms on Tuesday, April 21 and reported to a frontline health centre in the state on Saturday, April 25. A vigilant health care worker, operating on a high index of suspicion contacted the Enugu State COVID-19 Rapid Response Team, and this case was brought in for sample collection on Monday,April 27.

The result returned on the evening of April 28 as a confirmed positive case.