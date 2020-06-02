Taxi operators in Enugu State, under the auspices of Coal City Cabs/Taxi Operators Union, have thanked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his administration’s sustained efforts in cushioning the effects of coronavirus disease on the people of the state.

The cab operators, who spoke through their Chairman, Samuel Ajogwu, also commended Governor Ugwuanyi for his efforts towards containing the spread of the virus in the state.

Describing Ugwuanyi as “our father who cares for his children,” Ajogwu said it was heartwarming that “our governor, Ugwuanyi, in the midst of his infrastructure development across Enugu State; in the midst of his efforts in checking the spread of this COVID-19, deems it necessary to provide us with these food items as palliatives.”

While urging members of the union to abide by all the precautionary measures put in place by the federal and state governments as well as health regulatory bodies for the prevention and control of the virus, the chairman promised the state government of their resolve to continue to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

Presenting the palliatives, Deputy Governor, Cecilia Ezeilo, who represented Ugwuanyi, said the gesture was in furtherance of “the governor’s magnanimity and commitment to the wellbeing of the people, especially the less privileged and various groups in the society.”