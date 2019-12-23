Felix Ikem, Nsukka

There was pandemonium at Inere, Umuida, Enugu Ezike, in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State when a male teacher paying tribute to a dead compatriot slumped and died.

Reuben Abugu, a secondary school teacher at Nsukka was said to have suddenly slumped, while reading his tribute at the graveside of Uwakwe Ugwu.

He was rushed to the nearest hospital while unconscious but died few days later.

Our reporter learnt that Ugwu had died in a vehicle accident while travelling home with some building materials for his proposed house in the village and was going back to his base.

Those close to the late school teacher’s relations said he was very close to Ugwu, hence he was emotionally disturbed when he died.

Close family members, who confirmed teacher Abugu’s death, blamed it on high blood pressure.

They said his blood pressure was very high at the time he was reading his tribute at Ugwu’s graveside and slumped, adding that he did not regain his consciousness in the hospital until he gave up ghost.