Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Enugu State government has unfolded various measures to stem the increasing insecurity in the state.

Commissioner of Police of the state command, Suleiman Balarabe told newsmen after an emergency security meeting at the Government House, yesterday, that security agencies will commence joint air surveillance around major forests suspected to be hideout of hoodlums in the state on August 5.

He also disclosed Governor Ugwuanyi has directed local government chairmen to begin mop up of small arms in circulation in their areas.

Balarabe said that the joint surveillance would further strengthen the security architecture of the affected areas. He said that the meeting approved the employment of forest guards as well as strengthened the neighborhood watch groups in the state. This was part of the outcome of an emergency security meeting summoned by Gov Ugwuanyi following the killing of a Catholic priest in the state.

The police commissioner said that the state government and security agencies in the state condemned the killing of the priest.

Balarabe said that the state government had set up a committee on the proliferation of illegal arms, adding that those in possession of illegal weapons had three days to submit them to the committee.

Rev Fr Nnamdi Nwankwo, who spoke for the Catholic Diocese of Enugu urged Government and security agencies to protect the lives of people in Enugu state.

“Within this year, we have recorded two priests killed and one still in the hospital by hoodlums and it is a sad thing happening probably an effort to sabortage efforts going on or the popular saying that Enugu is safe. Whatever the case is, we are sad and so we have come here to dialogue with the governor and state security to find out how best to handle the insecurity and I am very much impressed by the outcome of the security meeting and all the resolutions taken.

“We are asking the security agencies to do more because we don’t want to live in fear with the people who are own brothers from the north. They should recognize that we too are in business and no business should swallow the other and because both of us are farmers we need our farms and we need to grow things,” he stated. .

Also, Archbishop of Bishop Enugu Diocese, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma condoled with the Catholic Church over the unfortunate incident and appealed to the Inspector General of Police to beef number of policemen in the state.

He further expressed support for whatever action that would be taken by the state government

“We are saying here that we are not afraid and nobody should be afraid that Enugu will be put to a state of violence or insecurity.

“We are appealing to the IG to please increase the number of policemen in Enugu State. We have found that the number is inadequate. Our rural areas are very porous and insecure and nobody should take that advantage to come to Enugu State and foment trouble. The governor and security agencies are out to ensure that anybody who goes again after priests and human beings in the state will find themselves to blame. The state is safe. We totally disagree with those killing our priests in Enugu state,” Chukwuma said.