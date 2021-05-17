From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) has said it will clampdown on defaulters of the Enugu master-plan.

It listed those who built on waterways in the Government Reserve Area, Independence Layout and other estates as well as any form of illegal structures as their target.

ECTDA also warned owners of night clubs and ladies of easy virtue on Igboeze Street and Independence Layout to desist from causing nuisances at the residential area.

The agency Chairman, Josef Onoh, in a statement regretted that with the rainy season, Enugu was already witnessing flooding and collapse of buildings because of blocked drainages.

He, therefore, gave those concerned 30 days to comply with the order, warning that ECTDA task force would commence systematic weekly raids of defaulters, with heavy penalties, at the expiration of the notice.