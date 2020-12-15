From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Enugu State Government has declared its resolve to resist any attempt by land grabbers and fraudsters to short-change the people under any guise.

Commissioner for Lands, Dr. Victor Nnam, stated this, when he received an award for exceptional service and leadership from the traditional ruler of Amechi Udewo, Igwe Daniel Nnamani, the Ogboo Ogu 1 of Amechi Udewo, Awkunanaw, Enugu State.

The commissioner said his ministry was working assiduously to transform land administration in the state, in line with the agenda of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

He said: “I appreciate the entire people of Amechi and Obeagu Awkunanaw. I assure you of my resolve to continue the good fight of faith against land grabbers and fraudsters, as well as the transformation of the land administration of Enugu State.

“My recent travails were masterminded by my detractors and political rivals who want to use my desire to always be on the side of the people to witch-hunt me.”

Presenting the award, the traditional ruler stressed that the award was in recognition of his excellent service, exceptional leadership and great impact on Amechi Udewo youths. The traditional ruler maintained that Nnam is a worthy son of Nkanu and deserves all the support and accolade he can get.

The traditional ruler said: “This couldn’t come at a better time than now when land grabbers are fighting tooth and nail to drag the commissioner’s name in the mud, regarding his insistence that the right thing should be done in land administration in Enugu State.”

The Igwe stated that they were fully aware that it was corruption that was fighting back.

The commissioner was recently dragged to court over allegation of forgery; an action, stakeholders believe could not be unconnected with the revocation of the ancestral land of Obeagu and Amechi communities acquired for the Centenary City project in the state.