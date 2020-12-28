(From Nicholas Obisike, NAN)

Enugu State Government has concluded arrangements to employ 1,000 youths as traffic officers and forest guards.

The Head of Service of the state, Mr Ken Chukwuegbo, made the disclosure in a statement in Enugu on Monday.

Chukwuegbo advised interested and qualified youths to summit applications to his office or online via https://bit.ly/ohosenugu, before January 14.

He said that the jobs would be for people between the ages of 18 years and 35 years.

Interested youths must be indigenes of the state and possess a minimum of Senior Secondary School Certificate, according to the head of service.