Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The All Progressives Congress (APC), 2019 presidential zonal rally in the South East region has been slated to hold in Enugu.

This was disclosed by the National Vice-Chairman of the party in the zone, Emma Eneukwu, during the zonal stakeholders’ meeting of the party held at the country home of the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, in Uburu, Ohaozara council of Ebonyi State.

Eneukwu charged the leaders of the party at zonal, state, local government, and ward levels to mobilise their members in readiness for the day.

He said that the leadership of the party in the geopolitical zone was waiting for approval from the national leadership before it could go ahead with its arrangements.

He said that preparation was on top gear to make the rally better than President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election flag off hosted by the Akwa-Ibom State chapter of the party in the South-South zone.

Meanwhile, APC Senatorial aspirant for Ebonyi South district, Princess Ann Agom-Eze, has called on the party’s leadership at all levels to make room for more women to participate in the policy making of the party.

She argued that women constitute the greater percentage of the voting population and as such should be carried along in the party’s core activities and decision making as they have meaningful contributions to make.

Agom-Eze noted that available records had shown that women have often played very active role in electing the leaders of the country at all levels and therefore appealed to the party’s hierarchy to consider carrying the women along in its activities.