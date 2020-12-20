By Christian Agadibe

Miss Olamma Africa Pageant (MOAP) will make its debut in the coal city of Enugu, Enugu State on February 13, 2021.

According to the organizers of the event led by Emmanuel Ezima, the pageant is anchored on the need to foster a community of young Igbo ladies who are determined to keep alive the Igbocentric ways of life.

“MOAP is a renaissance of the status quo, while telling the unique African story of resilience, enterprise, valiance and aesthetics, through the eyes of the Igbo woman. Miss Olamma Africa is designed as the biggest Pan-Igbo pageant in the world, which Mnet Africa has given vent to it. It’s the vehicle for Igbo social and economic integration across Africa and the rest of the world. It is not just a pageant, it’s a movement and we are excited to be at the helms of such auspicious dawn,” Ezima said.

He stated further that the media visibility Mnet is giving to the event through DStv and GOtv has resulted in continental penetration and visibility with over 1,200 contestants, including Igbo ladies in the Diaspora, from seven African countries.

Meanwhile, camp will open at Nike Lake Resort Enugu on February 7 with the grand finale holding at The Base Landmark, Enugu on February 13, 2021. Also, the Olamma Africa Pathfinders Awards will take place during the finale of the pageant.