Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, inspected the collapsed mini-bridge at Monarch Junction, Ugwuaji, Enugu South Local Government Area.

Governor Ugwuanyi who was applauded by the residents for his commitment to the well-being of the people and his timely visit to inspect the bridge built over a decade, was also described as “a good man with a good heart.”

Speaking through a resident, Pastor Noel Chiagozie Agu, the people told the governor that the first term of his administration favoured them, hence they voted massively for him during the last governorship election.

After the inspection and interaction with the jubilant residents, the governor promised to reconstruct the bridge to serve them better and advised residents to use the alternative road pending the completion of the project.