Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, paid an unscheduled visit to Enugu Ezike General Hospital in Ogrute, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, to assess the state of the hospital, built in 1958 (62 years ago).

Governor Ugwuanyi, who was led round the hospital by the Chief Medical Officer, Cyril Nnadi, and the Chairman of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Ejike Itodo, expressed dissatisfaction with the state of the facilities on ground.

The governor, therefore, directed the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to commence the evaluation of the facility with a view to rehabilitating it to serve the public better.

During the inspection, the chief medical officer informed the governor that the hospital has not had electricity since 2008 because of huge bill, among other challenges.

Ugwuanyi, who was accompanied by his Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Greg Nnaji, and Deputy Chief of Staff, Malachy Okwueze, consequently directed the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company to restore power to the hospital.

The governor further made funds available to the hospital management to enable it commence clearing of the premises and other immediate interventions.

Reacting on behalf of the management and staff of the hospital, Nnadi thanked the governor for “this surprise visit and your provision of funds for the hospital premises to be cleared immediately as well as your directive that we should be reconnected to electricity supply.”