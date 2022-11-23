Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has assured that his administration would tackle the security challenges through massive job creation if elected.

Mbah, who disclosed this at town-hall meetings in Mbanabo North and Mbanabo South Development Centres both in Awgu Local Area, vowed to engage the youths in meaningful ventures and turn them to productive assets.

“We cannot achieve our goals without ensuring adequate security. We have aggressive programmes to address unemployment in our state. Enugu State will not only address the issue of unemployment, but is going to be job and wealth creator. By so doing, we will be addressing the menace of insecurity.”

Noting that agriculture would play a major role in providing jobs creation, Mbah assured of his administration’s resolve to migrate agriculture from manual and pipeline to mechanised and platform agriculture if elected, adding that Enugu State under his leadership would create special agro-allied processing zones, including a value chain that would generate more revenues for the people.

Observing that his comprehensive manifesto had already captured the concerns raised by the people of the area, Mbah stressed that he had programmes which covered access roads, industrialisation, operational healthcare system, robust education, portable water, irrigation, ICT, skills and vocational training centres, availability of revolving loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises.

“Because we are interested in moving Enugu State from public sector economy to private sector-driven economy, we will partner with investors by creating an enabling environment for them. This will also include tapping from our abundant energy and mineral resources sector to upscale our economy”, he added.

He commended the representatives of the Awgu LGA at the National Assembly and the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for their contributions to the development of the area.