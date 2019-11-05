Magnus Eze, Enugu

Traders at the popular Akwatta section of Ogbette Main Market, Enugu have petitioned Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State over plans to dislodge them from their premises.

The group, under the auspices of Akwatta Tomatoes Wholesalers Association (ATWA), said the order by the Chairman of Enugu North Local Government Area, Ken Onoh, to relocate them to a new place without security, banking and other facilities, would adversely affect their business. They also alleged that the relocation was politically motivated. The traders also expressed the fear of scarcity of tomato, pepper, garden egg and other perishable goods, if farmers in the north who supply the items were not properly sensitised before the proposed relocation.

In a petition dated October 31, the traders said they had operated from the market for over three decades, arguing that there was nothing wrong in having two or three perishable goods markets in Enugu. According to them, in Port Harcourt and Awka, there were more than three markets designated for the sales of tomatoes.

The traders, therefore, suggested that a location off Ugwuaji, along the Port Harcourt Expressway, be made available for their use, if they must be relocated from Akwatta.

Signatories to the petition include, Alhaji Tijani, Anthony Okenwa, John Ekwochi, Rose Ngene and Alhaji Amadu.

The Council chairman, Ken Onoh said the planned relocation was in the best interest of the traders, lamenting that the trucks that freight commodities for them were obstructing traffic in the area.

Onoh urged the traders to comply to the relocation order to avoid the resort to force by the Enugu Capital City Development Authority to evict them.