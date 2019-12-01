TRADERS at Tinker Motor Spare Parts Market, Coal Camp, Enugu, have applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the effectiveness, efficiency, and professionalism of the state fire service in putting out the fire that burnt a section of the market in the early hours of Friday, without any loss of life.

Expressing their feelings when Gov. Ugwuanyi visited the scene shortly after the incident occurred and donated the sum of N5 million, the traders who spoke through the chairman of the market, Chief Crescent Ugwuoke, told the governor that “these men of the state fire service you have upgraded and prepared for emergency work saved us today”.

Chief Ugwuoke thanked God that no life was lost, stressing that the fire would have caused more damage if the state fire service did not respond swiftly.

Empathizing with the traders, Gov. Ugwuanyi who first thanked God that the fire was put out without any loss of life or much damage to property, also appreciated those who assisted the fire service.

The governor announced the state government’s donation of the sum of five million naira (N5,000,000.00) to assist the affected traders, asking the chairman of the market to apply for the money and thereafter organize a meeting to deliberate on how to compensate the victims.

He, therefore, appealed to the traders to avoid actions that could lead to such an occurrence.

Also speaking, the State Chief Fire Officer, Engr. Okwudiri Ohaa, who stated that the feat his agency recorded in putting out the fire was a confirmation that “Enugu State is in the hands of God”, equally attributed it to “the type of support the governor has been giving to us”.

Engr. Ohaa explained that despite the accessibility issue encountered at the market, “we were able to maneuver and put out the fire”.

He advised the traders to stop dumping refuse in the area, which he said was the cause of the fire, reassuring them of the state government’s commitment to the safety of lives and property.

In her remark, the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mrs. Nkechi Eneh, who was represented by the Head of Department, Relief and Rehabilitation, Mrs. Chinasa Mbah, harped on the need for people to be cautious this dry season, urging the traders to avoid dumping of refuse in the area as well as ensure that their environment is cleaned up regularly