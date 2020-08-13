Fred Itua, Abuja

A traditional ruler in Enugu State, Mike Nnukwu, and leaders of Amechi Awkunanaw and Obeagu communities of Enugu South Local Government Area, have petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, over continued harassment and intimidation of the community by the Special Tactical Squad (STS) despite directive from IGP’s office to discontinue such.

In a letter dated August 10 and signed by the legal representative to the leaders, Obinna Ugwu, the leaders said from all indications, it was clear that a real estate developer was using STS to forcefully divest their ancestral land.

The legal practitioner said the refusal is a demonstration of an act of insubordination and disrespect to the IGP’s earlier directive on the matter.

He said the squad has continued to hunt and intimidate the individual members of the community, Ozor Joseph Nnaji, Igwe Nnukwu through one Inspector Celestine Nyigba.

“It is the refusal by the STS to hand over our clients’ case file to the legal section even after a signal has been sent to it (STS) to that effect that our clients deemed it very expedient and pertinent to forward this complaint to your office, praying that you prevail on the STS to desist from further harassment and intimidation of members of our clients and also to abide by your instruction as contained in your letter here above referred.

“Convinced that our clients’ request will attract a favourable consideration from your office, we humbly wish to express our profound gratitude in anticipation of your much-desired intervention,” he said.

Ozor Joseph Nnaji, a community leader in Obeagu, when contacted, decried the spate of police harassment and intimidation citing an estate developer as being behind their travail.

Reacting, Inspector Nyigba said the claims were untrue. He wondered why they were unwilling to honour a police invitation extended to them.

“I’m doing my job as a police officer. We have respectfully invited them,” he said.