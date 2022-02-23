From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi cast his vote at his polling at Amube Orba ward, unit 002, in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State at about 11:57 am on Wednesday.

The governor walked to his polling unit, which is a stone’s throw from his private residence located along Enugu-Makurdi road.

The governor did not speak to newsmen after he cast his vote.