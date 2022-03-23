From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Special Adviser on Media to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Steve Oruruo has been commended him for delivering good governance since his assumption of office in 2015.

Oruruo, who made the remarks in a statement yesterday, explained that the governor would continue his programme of building infrastructure and human capital development to the end of his term.

He said it was normal for politicians nursing various ambitions to make spurious claims about their capacity or influence, especially as the 2023 general elections draw near, adding that the governor does not take the monumental support of Ndi-Enugu for granted.

“The first ever long span flyover at the Nike Lake Road T junction, which is geared towards relieving commuters of perennial traffic snarl has attained more than 70 percent competition.

“The 200-Bed ESUT Teaching Hospital project in Nsukka and other rural development initiatives are what the governor is particular about more than politicking.

“His Excellency is focused on his mandate and would not like to join issues with those who want to distract him or plunge the state into unnecessary chaos over political permutations,”Oruruo stated.

The governor’s aide disclosed that Governor Ugwuanyi will continue to pursue inclusive and ecumenist style of leadership, stressing that the approach has endeared the governor to many people both in Enugu and Nigeria as a whole.

His words: “Peace and harmonious social co-existence means the world to His Excellency, who, as a child of God has continued to restrain himself from joining issues with those whose stock in trade is stoking misunderstanding.

“Thankfully, he had successfully engendered a reengineering of the political psyche of the people to embrace peace, conciliation and love for one another, as opposed to unbridled violence since inception of this regime.”

Oruruo spoke against the background of attempts by a few overzealous politicians to heat up the polity in Enugu State through needless arguments about the power rotation arrangement that has not only been in existence in the state, but well enshrined in the constitution of the PDP.

He maintained that Enugu people know that it has been a traditional to move the governorship from one senatorial district to another, explaining that the power sharing arrangement was not the making of Governor Ugwuanyi, but that of the founding fathers of the state.

“It is possible that some people want to destabilize the government in Enugu State, but as you can see our peace-loving governor has maintained his focus.

“Notable leaders and elder statesmen have spoken and the situation is clear that zoning exist and must continue to exist in the state,” he declared.