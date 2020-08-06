Felix Ikem, Nsukka

In the face of growing hardship and hunger caused by coronavirus pandemic, a youth empowerment advocate, Hon Oziokoja Oziokoja, has lauded the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for his handling of the covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Oziokoja gave this commendation in a chat with Daily Sun in Nsukka on Thursday.

According to him, ‘we all are aware of how the Enugu State Government under the leadership of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi doled out millions of naira for palliative materials to the vulnerable citizens of the Xtate during the period of lockdown.

‘These materials included food items and other numerous items. We are also aware of how the State spent millions of naira to provide isolation centres in the State. Thousands of face masks were also distributed free of charge by the State Government.’

Narrating further, Oziokoja, a Technical Assistant to the Governor, stressed that ‘today, ahead of total reopening of our schools, fumigation is ongoing in so many schools. Remember the State Government also fumigated all the major markets in the Ztate before the lockdown. Hand sanitizers and enough water were also provided to all secondary schools in the State as partial reopening is taking place.

‘As I speak with you today, Governor Ugwuanyi has suspended all the levies being collected by the State Government from keke tricycle drivers in the state until further notice. This is to cushion the huge financial effects of this pandemic on these transporters.’

Oziokoja stated that ‘it takes a good leader like Rt Hon Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic the way he did. Many states in this country were confused and running from pillar to post looking for solution on how to handle this pandemic. But here in Enugu State, everybody was calm while our Governor was on top of the situation.’

Oziokoja enjoined citizens of the Enugu to back the Governor in his effort in making the State the best in the country, advising them t maintain good personal hygiene and observe all protocol and guideline setup by the state Federal Government to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.