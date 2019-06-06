Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has issued a proclamation for the inauguration of the seventh State Assembly on June 10.

The 1999 Constitution (as amended) mandates the governor to issue a proclamation letter before the Assembly holds its first session.

A letter signed by the governor entitled, “Proclamation for the holding of the first session of the seventh Assembly of Enugu State House of Assembly” dated June 6, said the session will hold at 10 am in the Enugu State House of Assembly complex.

“Whereas it is provided in Section 105 Subsection 3 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, that the person elected as governor of a state shall have powers to issue a proclamation for the holding of the first session of the House of Assembly of the state concerned, immediately after his being sworn in.

“Now, therefore, I, Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi, the governor of Enugu State of Nigeria, in exercise of powers bestowed upon me by Section 105 Subsection 3 aforesaid, and of all powers enabling me in that behalf, hereby proclaim that the First Session of the Seventh Assembly of Enugu State House of Assembly shall hold on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10am in Enugu State House of Assembly.