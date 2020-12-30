From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has assented to the N169.85 billion 2021 Appropriation Bill recently passed by the State House of Assembly.

The governor had on December 9 presented the budget proposal for 2021 entitled, “Budget of Recovery and Continued Growth”, to the State House of Assembly for consideration and passage. The budget was 13.8 per cent higher than the revised 2020 budget.

Governor Ugwuanyi who assented to the bill at a brief ceremony in the government House thanked members of the Enugu State House of Assembly for their partnership with the Executive and commended their diligent discharge of their legislative responsibilities which saw to the smooth and timely passage of the budget.

He also thanked God for the outgoing year, praying that the coming year would be better for the state even as the N169,845,758,500 budget would be put to work for the people.

The governor restated his resolve to continue to serve the state with the fear of God, adding that the 2021 budget would benefit the people and ensure they continue to enjoy democracy dividends.

Earlier, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Edward Ubosi, while presenting the budget for assent, disclosed that the House constructively engaged the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) during deliberation on the budget estimates.

Represented by his Deputy, Hon Uche Ugwu, who was accompanied by the Leader of the House, Hon Ikechukwu Ezeugwu and other members, he added that the lawmakers carried out their legislative responsibilities diligently ‘to give our people more dividends of democracy.’

Also at the brief ceremony included Deputy Governor Hon Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, Chief of Staff to the Governor Dr Festus Uzor, State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Chief Miletus Eze, Commissioner for Information Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh and Clerk of the House Barr Emma Udaya.