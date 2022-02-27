The Enugu State Government has announced Thursday, March 3, 2022, as the date for the swearing-in ceremony of the 17 council chairmen and their deputies elected during the local government election held on February 23, 2022.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, said the swearing-in ceremony would take place at the Michael Okpara Square, Independence Layout, Enugu, at 10am.

In another development, the state government has banned forthwith the operation of tricycle (keke), commercial motorcycles (okada) and tipper-trucks in all communities in Nkanu East and Nkanu West local government areas of the state.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The state government also banned their operation in the following communities/neighbourhoods in Enugu South LGA: Amechi Uno, Amechi Awkunanaw, Amechi Uwani, Obeagu Main, Obeagu Uno, Centenary City/Obunagu, Obeagu, One Day, Gariki, Akwuke, Ugwuaji, Ndiagu Onunyo, Maryland and Ikiriki.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Prof. Ortuanya disclosed in a statement that the decision was sequel to an emergency Security Council meeting held in Enugu State Government House, “on the heels of the recent spike in insecurity in parts of the state and Executive Order No.1: 2022 dated 24th February, 2022.”

The statement enjoined members of the public to comply with the Order as the security agencies in the state had been directed to enforce it.